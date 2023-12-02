Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

