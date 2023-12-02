Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 36,435 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $72.24 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

