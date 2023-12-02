Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,233.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,982.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,993.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,239.73.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,167.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.