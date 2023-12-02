Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank increased its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $204.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $205.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

