Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Clive Jones Acquires 1,666,667 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Jones purchased 1,666,667 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.01 ($33,112.59).

Clive Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cazaly Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Clive Jones purchased 1,228,571 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,999.99 ($28,476.81).

Cazaly Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cazaly Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazaly Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.