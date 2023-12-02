Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capri

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.13. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.