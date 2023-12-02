Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 7,066 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

DSGX opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $82.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

