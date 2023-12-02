Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.91. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

