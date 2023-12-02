Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SSD opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

