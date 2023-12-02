Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 55,620 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DHT opened at $10.24 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

