Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 17,751 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

