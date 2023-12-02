Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth $310,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $18.68 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

