Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,749.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

