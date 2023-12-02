Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $470,000 in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KAR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.