Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $468,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

