Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $398,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 241,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 60.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44,988 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.46%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

