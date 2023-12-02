Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 8,525 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.