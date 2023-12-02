Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 493 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,128.54 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,130.47. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $936.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

