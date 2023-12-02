Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.86.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.27 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

