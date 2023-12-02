BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $545.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.