BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $187.21 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $187,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.36 and a 200 day moving average of $435.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.