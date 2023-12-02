BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,802 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of BRP worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 154.36%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

