Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Brickability Group Stock Performance
BRCK opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 1.32. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.95).
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
