Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $142.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,357 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 80,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

