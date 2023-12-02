Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.35.

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

