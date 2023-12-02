Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.40.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Barinthus Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

