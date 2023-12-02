Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

BMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

BMI opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 43.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

