Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lifted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $224.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

