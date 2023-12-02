Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

AMBC stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

