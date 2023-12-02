Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Airbnb by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,420,734 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

