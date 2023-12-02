Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.