Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) versus Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Financial Comparison

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acer and Dell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dell Technologies 1 2 11 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

Dell Technologies has a consensus target price of $76.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than Acer.

This table compares Acer and Dell Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44 Dell Technologies $93.62 billion 0.56 $2.44 billion $2.59 27.83

Dell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Acer. Acer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dell Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Dell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Dell Technologies 2.03% -149.91% 5.22%

Summary

Dell Technologies beats Acer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. Additionally, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. It also sells health supplements and manufactures lithium batteries. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers. This segment also offers networking products and services that help its business customers to transform and modernize their infrastructure, mobilize and enrich end-user experiences, and accelerate business applications and processes; attached software and peripherals; and support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The CSG segment provides desktops, workstations, and notebooks; displays, docking stations, and other electronics; and third-party software and peripherals, as well as support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The company is also involved in the provision of cybersecurity technology-driven security solutions to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly when a security breach occurs, and identify emerging threats; originating, collecting, and servicing customer financing arrangements; and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions, as well as in the resale of VMware products and services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

