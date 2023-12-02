1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 102,812 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,812 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $538,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $467.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.36 and a 200-day moving average of $435.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

