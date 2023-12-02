1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Avery Dennison worth $34,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

