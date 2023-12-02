1,506 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

