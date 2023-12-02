11,617 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

