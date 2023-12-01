Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

WTFC opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

