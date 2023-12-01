Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 396.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

