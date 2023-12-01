Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,624 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

