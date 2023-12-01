Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

