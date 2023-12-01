Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

VMI stock opened at $219.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day moving average is $251.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

