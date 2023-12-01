Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) vs. Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Head-To-Head Review

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lasertec and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transphorm $18.58 million 10.34 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -4.63

Lasertec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lasertec N/A N/A N/A Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lasertec and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lasertec and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Transphorm has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.48%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Lasertec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transphorm beats Lasertec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lasertec

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems. It also provides laser microscopes, electro-chemical reaction visualizing confocal, and coating thickness scanning system; and in-situ observation at ultra high temperature confocal scanning laser microscope. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.