Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 101.0% in November

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toto Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

