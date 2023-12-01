Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

TNGRF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

