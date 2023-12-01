Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
TNGRF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
