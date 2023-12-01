The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $506,006.80 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $313.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

