Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

