TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

TRRVF opened at $27.41 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.