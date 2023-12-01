Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

NYSE TDY opened at $402.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

