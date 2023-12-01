Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $570.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.64.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

