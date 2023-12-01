StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.